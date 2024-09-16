Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $245.80 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.02. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

