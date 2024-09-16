Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,775,000 after purchasing an additional 109,548 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $140.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.07 and a beta of 1.48. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $327,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,549.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,948. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

