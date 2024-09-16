Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after buying an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,985,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after acquiring an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,798,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,459,000 after purchasing an additional 238,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,776,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

Read Our Latest Report on TEL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.