Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.70.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $321.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

