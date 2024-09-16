Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in HubSpot by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $491.17 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.90 and a 200-day moving average of $569.76.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.79.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

