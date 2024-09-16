Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.22 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 37.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDS stock opened at $445.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.70 and its 200-day moving average is $428.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.27.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,166,986. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

