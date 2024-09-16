Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 889,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $114.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total transaction of $117,417,472.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,094,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,453,747.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total transaction of $117,417,472.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,094,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,453,747.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock worth $722,588,749. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

