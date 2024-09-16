Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.99 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,825 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,371 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,310,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1,176.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,826 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Down 3.0 %

FSLR stock opened at $228.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.