Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AME opened at $167.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

