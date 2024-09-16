Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after buying an additional 2,758,049 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,956,000 after buying an additional 537,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,594,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,522,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $271,692,000 after acquiring an additional 598,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $84.14 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

