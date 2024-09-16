Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.97 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PTC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 77.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PTC by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,408.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,330. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $172.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.74 and its 200 day moving average is $178.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.04 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

