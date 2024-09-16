Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.04 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $161.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,863.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,096 shares of company stock worth $9,593,983. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.