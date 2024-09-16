Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $118.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $119.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

