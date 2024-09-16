Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,122 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $96.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

