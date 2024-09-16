Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases New Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 210.8% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after purchasing an additional 443,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $102.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.32. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,495. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

