Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,370 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $335,426,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $302,902,000. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $85,880,000. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $50,767,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $68.95 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

