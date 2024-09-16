Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,690 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

