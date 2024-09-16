Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $94.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

