Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,950 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Welltower by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $129.75 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $129.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.86%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

