Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26,487.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $378.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.16 and a 200 day moving average of $412.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $356.00 price target (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

