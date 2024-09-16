Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 500 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLUT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 14.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,363,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $11,310,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $221.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.84. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.