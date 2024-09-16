Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 510 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $237.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.15.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

