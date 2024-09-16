Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 76 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,985 shares during the period. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $528,429,000 after purchasing an additional 82,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $445,268,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $266.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.01 and a 200-day moving average of $324.07. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

