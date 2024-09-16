Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 790 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 721.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after buying an additional 77,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.39.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $170.06 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of -333.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

