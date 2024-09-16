Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 810 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 36.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 51.9% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 240,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,497,000 after purchasing an additional 81,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $66,333,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $219.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $165.21 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

