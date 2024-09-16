Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes $1.64 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $117.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $117.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.36, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.03.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 433.33%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,686.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,078,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,787 shares of company stock worth $6,025,002. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

