Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes $3.20 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $2,724,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $523,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $225.59 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $228.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.03.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

