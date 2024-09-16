Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 211 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $122.25 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.62. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

