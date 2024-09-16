Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in monday.com by 63.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,197,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 31,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Barclays increased their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.79.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $255.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.79 and a 200 day moving average of $225.67. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $272.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 672.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.