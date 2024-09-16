Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 726 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Allegion by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $141.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average is $127.11.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

