Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Envista by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 294,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $21,053,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 3,271.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 140,235 shares during the period. M&G Plc raised its position in shares of Envista by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 306,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 73,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Up 4.0 %

NVST stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.88 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 52.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envista

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.