Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,476 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.27. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

