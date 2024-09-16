Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $786,000 Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $451,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 549,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 210,442 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

ST opened at $34.66 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -315.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

