Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $927,000 Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Equitable by 1,161.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227,568 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 24,432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,815,000 after acquiring an additional 781,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,470,000 after acquiring an additional 721,028 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH opened at $40.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,635,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

