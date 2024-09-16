Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $6,027,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $392,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Dayforce Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $59.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 180.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Dayforce Inc has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

