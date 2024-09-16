Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,529 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,511 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 295,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,596,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 274,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 206,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $5,271,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.50 to $25.80 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

