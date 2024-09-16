Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 58,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $28.02 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.