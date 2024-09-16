Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

FNF opened at $60.53 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

