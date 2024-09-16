Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 9,785 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,785 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $148,515,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $50.74 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

