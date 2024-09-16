DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 422 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,604,582.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,604,582.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $177.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $185.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

