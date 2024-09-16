DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 85,600 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 124.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $17,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $124.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.28, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.99%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

