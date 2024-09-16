DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,174 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $16,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 671.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 627,979 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in VICI Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,079,000 after acquiring an additional 246,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

