DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rollins were worth $17,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $256,862,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,075,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Rollins by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690,668 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,688,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after buying an additional 855,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,259,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Rollins stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

