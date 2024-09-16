DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $19.63 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $231.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.07.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

