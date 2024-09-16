DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Infosys were worth $20,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. Macquarie upgraded Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $23.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.