DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $15,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.6 %

VRSN opened at $182.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.66. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

