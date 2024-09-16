DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 27,762 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 472,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,762 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,960,000 after buying an additional 474,758 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.