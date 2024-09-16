DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 75,220 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,220 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bruker were worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 16.5% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 133.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 218.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 321,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after buying an additional 220,278 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $65.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

