Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.45.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $172.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.87. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

