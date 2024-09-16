Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,584 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,286,000 after buying an additional 2,659,216 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,742,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,812 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,850,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,530,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,810,000 after acquiring an additional 61,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,495,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter.

DFIC stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

